Weather: Chills to multiply as cold southerly snap moves onto NZ

This sort of view will be common around Queenstown and many areas of the South Island with snow forecast this week. Photo / Guy Williams

Cooler overnight lows are set to return as cold southwesterlies hit the country today.

The MetService says the southwest switch will last for about four days and the South Island will bear the brunt of the change.

Although the country's coastlines will bear the brunt of crisp winds, the Southern Ocean intrusion will mean colder nights and likely widespread frosts, especially for inland, sheltered areas.

Aucklanders will largely escape the effects with mainly 9C overnight through to Sunday, but Waiouru will go from cold to colder with 1C overnight tonight to -1C on Saturday night.

"These temperature are the forecast air temperature at around 1.5 meters above the surface, but air in intimate contact with the ground will result in ground frosts, with plenty of crisp mornings ahead for those exercising dogs on parks and lawns," the MetService says on its Facebook page.

The odds of getting below 0°C over the coming days.



🟡 some

🟠 medium

🔴 high pic.twitter.com/Ffpu36c9hi — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) July 6, 2021

In the North Island, from Northland to Manawatu, showers can be expected until the end of the week, and Queenstown is likely to get snow.

The dumping of snow will widely affect the South Island ski fields and be a welcome boost for keen skiers and snowboarders who already have plans to get up the slopes this weekend.

Metservice meteorologist Andy Best said two cold fronts have brought a southerly change to much of the South Island this morning.

"These fronts have already gone through places like Christchurch and brought strong cold southwesterlies to Canterbury, North Otago and parts of Southland."

Best said residents should expect periods of rain but also snow to 700m around Canterbury, isolated snow showers down to 300m in Central Otago and down to 200m in Southland and Clutha today.

Check out what's coming north from tomorrow into Thursday 🥶



Watch til the end to see the snow prediction! ❄️ pic.twitter.com/g3z1hAzM3H — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) July 6, 2021

"Those fronts clear quite quickly this afternoon and we are left with southwesterlies down in the south.

"The southerlies are expected to come through Wellington early this afternoon."

Meanwhile, 85 households are still without power in remote parts of central Otago, including rural areas near the townships of Millers Flat and Roxburgh.