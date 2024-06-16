A sprawling low-pressure system that’s delivered days of messy winter weather likely has more rain and showers in store for New Zealand this week. Photo / Alex Burton

A sprawling low-pressure system that’s delivered days of messy winter weather likely has more rain and showers in store for the country this week.

MetService forecaster Aidan Pyselman said the slow-moving low, currently draped across most of the Tasman Sea, had been behind rainy conditions around the country over the past few days.

It was forecast to linger through much of the working week.

“Right now, it basically it encompasses the whole of the Tasman Sea - its western flank is affecting the New South Wales coast - so it’s a big unit.”

The system was also involved in active weather about the country late on Sunday, which prompted MetService to advise of potential overnight severe thunderstorms and torrential downpours in the north.

On Tuesday, the front was forecast to accompany a weak trough stretching over northern regions, bringing showery weather to centres including Auckland and Whangārei.

Added to that mix was a ridge of high pressure sitting to the south, which was expected to direct a strong, moist easterly flow over southern and central New Zealand on Tuesday and Wednesday.

That came with the potential for showers or rain in eastern regions, along with possible southeast gales to exposed places.

Snow was also forecast for the Canterbury High Country and southeastern parts of Marlborough, which MetService said could affect some high roads.

Later in the week, Pyselman said the ridge was likely to begin moving away, enabling the Tasman low to potentially shift eastward and back toward New Zealand.

“At the end of the week, we might yet see something more out of that, but it’s still a long way away.”

MetService warned last night of potential severe thunderstorms in multiple regions. Image / MetService

After a slew of watches and warnings issued at the weekend, Pyselman said there at least didn’t appear to be further severe weather on the cards for this week.

Around the North Island, the forecast also didn’t point to any freezing winter temperatures over the next few days.

Auckland was forecast to hit a relatively mild high of 18C on Monday and Tuesday, with overnight lows dipping only just into the single digits on Monday, Thursday and Friday.

Daytime highs in the mid-teens were similarly forecast for Hamilton, Tauranga and Whangārei.

“The next day or two do look above-average – especially over the North Island – and after that, we’re talking ho-hum average temperatures for this time of year.”