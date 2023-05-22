The government unveils biggest ever emissions reduction project, Covid booster uptake slows and why legal action could stop nurses from striking in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Auckland can expect some heavy showers, thunderstorms and gusty winds this afternoon, while a heavy rain warning is in place for the Coromandel, Bay of Plenty and Gisborne.

The latest MetService update says the City of Sails can expect passing showers, some heavy, and the prospect of hail between 2pm and 10pm today.

Auckland Emergency Management says the heavier showers could cause surface flooding in areas already saturated “so take extreme care on the roads”.

We’re in for a wet afternoon Auckland. @MetService advises to expect passing showers today - some heavy, thundery, gusty or with hail - especially from 2-10pm. The heavier showers are causing brief surface flooding due to soil saturation so take extreme care on the roads.(1/2) https://t.co/PrUvrMNUM6 — Auckland Emergency Management (AEM) (@AucklandCDEM) May 22, 2023





⛈️Auckland: We've got passing showers today - some heavy, thundery, gusty or with hail - especially 2pm-10pm.



The heavier showers are causing brief surface flooding due to soil saturation - take care.



⛅Drier weather noon Tuesday until Friday brings some welcome respite ^GG pic.twitter.com/YaIv5mjDng — MetService (@MetService) May 21, 2023

The prospect of heavy rain is still lurking for the east coast of the North Island today, with several heavy rain watches issued.

🟡🟡

Heavy Rain Watches are in place for the Coromandel Peninsula, Bay of Plenty, Gisborne and the Wairoa District of Hawke's Bay as a low crosses the North Island



Head to https://t.co/qHyE5zzql5 for full details pic.twitter.com/VPsWz7U2Ju — MetService (@MetService) May 21, 2023

Earlier today Aucklanders awoke to a bout of heavy rain.

A total of 31,000 lightning strikes were recorded in the eight hours to 8am this morning.









It's another active start to the week as a low pressure system crosses the North Island late tonight into tomorrow



This brings showery (and thundery!) weather to the upper half of the North Island



Best to check the forecast before heading out🤓https://t.co/Yjbq0jgaoz pic.twitter.com/dB7DHKgsQT — MetService (@MetService) May 21, 2023





Early morning Radar📡



Thunderstorms are knocking on the door of Auckland and Northland



Keep the Rain Radar on hand at https://t.co/prKU7NLNY1 pic.twitter.com/k77uhwp8DM — MetService (@MetService) May 21, 2023

“There’s been some thunderstorm activity around the region and it’s expected to continue for the morning. Localised downpours could occur anywhere in the region, and surface flooding is very possible,” Auckland Emergency Management said in a post on Facebook earlier today.

Mōrena Auckland. ⛈ There's been some thunderstorm activity around the region and expected to continue for the morning, with really heavy rain in places. Surface flooding is very possible. 🚗Drive to the conditions, and don't drive through floodwaters.

^MP — Auckland Emergency Management (AEM) (@AucklandCDEM) May 21, 2023

From midnight to 8:00 am, more than 31,000 lighting strikes have been observed over the Tasman Sea & Aotearoa New Zealand.



So, it will be a squally, thundery type day across the upper-half of the North Island.



Keep that in mind when on the roads 🚗🚘. pic.twitter.com/3uVgsFkQLZ — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) May 21, 2023

“Take extreme care if you are driving in heavy rain, and delay trips if possible. Do not drive through floodwaters.”

MetService said gusty thunderstorms and hail for the upper North Island are possible as another low-pressure system crosses the island today and tomorrow.

Bay of Plenty is now in the firing line of the worst weather.

MetService has issued a heavy rain watch for the area about and east ofWhakatāne. The warning is in force until 9am Tuesday.

🔁 Another low pressure system crosses the North Island on Monday/Tuesday - here's the key info



🟡 Heavy Rain Watches for Bay of Plenty and Tairāwhiti Gisborne



⛈ Chance of gusty thunderstorms and hail for the upper North Island



ℹ Severe Weather info https://t.co/qHyE5zzql5 pic.twitter.com/Jt339US3Qz — MetService (@MetService) May 20, 2023

The forecaster said heavy rain and thunderstorms are possible, with the chance that rainfall amounts may reach warning criteria.

A heavy rain watch also kicks in for the Gisborne and Wairoa area at midnight tonight.

It comes as the regions attempt to dry out from an extended period of rain which has caused surface flooding, downed trees and slips.



