Auckland can expect some heavy showers, thunderstorms and gusty winds this afternoon, while a heavy rain warning is in place for the Coromandel, Bay of Plenty and Gisborne.
The latest MetService update says the City of Sails can expect passing showers, some heavy, and the prospect of hail between 2pm and 10pm today.
Auckland Emergency Management says the heavier showers could cause surface flooding in areas already saturated “so take extreme care on the roads”.
The prospect of heavy rain is still lurking for the east coast of the North Island today, with several heavy rain watches issued.
Earlier today Aucklanders awoke to a bout of heavy rain.
A total of 31,000 lightning strikes were recorded in the eight hours to 8am this morning.
“There’s been some thunderstorm activity around the region and it’s expected to continue for the morning. Localised downpours could occur anywhere in the region, and surface flooding is very possible,” Auckland Emergency Management said in a post on Facebook earlier today.
“Take extreme care if you are driving in heavy rain, and delay trips if possible. Do not drive through floodwaters.”
MetService said gusty thunderstorms and hail for the upper North Island are possible as another low-pressure system crosses the island today and tomorrow.
Bay of Plenty is now in the firing line of the worst weather.
MetService has issued a heavy rain watch for the area about and east ofWhakatāne. The warning is in force until 9am Tuesday.
The forecaster said heavy rain and thunderstorms are possible, with the chance that rainfall amounts may reach warning criteria.
A heavy rain watch also kicks in for the Gisborne and Wairoa area at midnight tonight.
It comes as the regions attempt to dry out from an extended period of rain which has caused surface flooding, downed trees and slips.