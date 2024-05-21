The efforts of six organisations have been recognised at the NZ Search and Rescue Awards. Photo / Michael Cunningham

21 May, 2024 06:00 AM 5 mins to read

The efforts of six organisations have been recognised at the NZ Search and Rescue Awards. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Rescuers who were determined to return Whangārei Boys High School student Karnin Petera to his family, and Northland Rescue Helicopter rescuers who worked tirelessly to airlift a sailor were recognised for their efforts at the New Zealand Search and Rescue Awards at Parliament.

The annual event recognises significant rescue operations that occurred between January 1 and December 31, 2023.

For the efforts to locate Karnin Petara in the Abbey Caves on May 9, a Certificate of Achievement - Operational Activity was awarded.

Petera’s whānau attended the event in person to acknowledge the efforts of all involved.

Andre Petera, Alicia Toki with son Jordan and their beloved Karnin, known as Tino, who died in the Abbey Caves tragedy. Photo / Jodi Bryant

Northland Land Search and Rescue; Northland Police Search and Rescue Squad; Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) Ti Hiku Specialist Water Rescue Team; Fenz Urban Search and Rescue Team; Fenz Whangārei Fire Station and support staff and Northland Plumbing, Gas and Drainage were the six groups awarded.

On May 9, 2023, police were notified of a school group in difficulty in Abbey Caves. News quickly spread that while 15 individuals had made it out, one remained missing.

Deteriorating conditions made search effort difficult, however, teams conducted frequent briefings and risk assessments as water levels rose.

What has been described as a lengthy and technical rope recovery operation eventually brought the 15-year-old back to his whānau.

Assistant Fire Commander at Whangārei Fire Station Graeme Quensell said last year’s effort was one of collaboration and the news of their award was “out of the blue”.

“We weren’t expecting anything like this,” he said.

“We always think other people are more deserving because it’s just what we do.”

He said the end result was a testament to the teamwork of the organisations involved.

“We hit the ground running and we just get together, and we get a good result.”

He described the weather on the day of the rescue as “horrendous”.

The weather on the day Karnin Petera went missing at Abbey Caves was described as "horrendous". Photo / Michael Cunningham

“It was bucketing down. I put my phone in my pocket in my jacket and when I went to use it, it was full of water.”

The efforts to locate the 15-year-old began around 3pm, he said.

By 10pm that evening the water level had dropped, allowing teams to begin the task of retrieval.

“We decided if the weather permitted and if it was safe enough, we wanted to give him back to the family.”

Around 11pm Petera was returned to his whānau who had been waiting all day for a result.

He said regular meetings across organisations and pre-planning for weather events are vital to ensuring any efforts run smoothly.

Northland Land Search and Rescue chairwoman Jenny Calder said it was humbling to be recognised but made sure to mention the effort was a collaborative one.

Their special cave rescue team was involved in the operation, working methodically and patiently as best they could given the tricky conditions.

She felt it was important they return Petera to his family and not leave things unresolved.

Northland Plumbing, Gas and Drainage co-owner Hamish Smith said his company felt privileged to be included in the award.

Smith’s team was approached by the police for use of their drain camera, which they use to locate blockages.

Two workers headed off to the caves in an attempt to locate Petera.

“Any plumber in Whangārei who had been asked to help would have done it in a heartbeat.”

He said it was an extremely difficult effort trying to utilise a tool that is designed for pipes.

“It’s on a thick wire and there’s no mechanical control because it goes down a pipe.”

Though they failed to locate Karnin with the camera, they were in the correct area, and he agreed every effort counted.

For the rescue of a sailor located 100 nautical miles from Kerikeri on May 12, Northland Rescue Helicopter received a Certificate of Achievement - Operational Activity.

A crew member had to be winched to safety from a vessel far out at sea in what was described as an “extremely challenging” rescue.

Authorities were notified on the afternoon of May 12 that one of four crew aboard 18-metre launch Patriot X had fallen ill and they were returning to port.

PatriotX skipper Phil Dent (right) uses his phone to Facetime his crewmate James Luddington - who was the subject of improvised emergency surgery and a dramatic rescue off the Northland coast - so they can thank the Northland Rescue Helicopter crew. Also pictured are Patriot X crew member Bruce Elwood (left), winch operator/critical care paramedic Paul Davis, rescue swimmer/paramedic Blake Murray, and pilot Joel Higgie. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The vessel had been en route to Fiji and was more than 150 nautical miles northeast of Kerikeri.

Around 5.30pm the skipper of the vessel reported the man’s condition had deteriorated and the skipper sought medical advice. It was recommended the man be evacuated to hospital urgently.

The Northland Rescue Helicopters crew from Whangārei were tasked to respond.

While the helicopter was on its way, the yacht’s skipper performed a medical procedure on the ill sailor under the instructions of a doctor via a Starlink connection.

A man is winched from yacht the Patriot X by Northland Rescue Helicopter rescuers after suffering a medical event. The man was transported to Whangarei Hospital. Photo / NEST

Around 11.40 pm, 100 nautical miles off the coast, the sailor was winched off the launch in three-metre seas and 20-knot winds.

The rescue was conducted at the edge of the helicopter’s operating range, giving the crew less than 30 minutes to complete the rescue.

The success of the operation was credited to th crew’s skill, experience and teamwork.

Brodie Stone is an education and general news reporter at the Advocate. Brodie has spent most of her life in Whangārei and is passionate about delving into issues that matter to Northlanders and beyond.