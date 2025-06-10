Advertisement
Updated

Weather: Auckland rush hour drivers in firing line for thunderstorms, heavy downpours

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

MetService Severe Weather Warning: Tuesday 10th June

Auckland commuters heading south on the Southern Motorway are facing a 27km long crawl from the city as a threat of thunderstorms looms large.

The city is in the firing line for electrical storms and heavy rain during rush hour with the threat of electrical storms lasting until midnight

