Downpours of 25 mm/h and 40mm/h are forecast to fall in the targeted regions.
“Rainfall of this intensity can cause surface and/or flash flooding, especially about low-lying areas such as streams, rivers or narrow valleys, and may also lead to slips”, the MetService forecast said.
Lyden said the key band would likely hit during rush hour.
“There may be other little cells that will pop up before then,” he said.
“Generally speaking, it’s one solid slap, but there is the risk once this main band has passed for more things to be popping up behind.”
“The main risk starts in northern Northland and western Taranaki around 4pm and spreads east, reaching Auckland and Waikato around 6pm.
“Conditions should begin to ease in western areas from 9pm.”