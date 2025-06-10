It is also taking more than two hours to travel across Auckland from Te Atatu to Manukau. The trip normally takes 22 minutes.

Drivers on Auckland's motorways are facing hours-long delays during rush hour this evening. Photo / Google Maps

MetService has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Northland, Auckland, Great Barrier Island, Coromandel Peninsula, Waikato, Waitomo, and Taranaki lasting until midnight.

Forecaster Devlin Lyden told the Herald there was a solid band of rain and thunderstorms lying off the west coast of the North Island.

“It is gradually moving towards many of the areas,” he said.

Update: Additional Watches & Warnings 🟡🟠



A Heavy Rain Watch has been issued for the Bay of Plenty. There is a risk of heavy rain, with thunderstorms and localised downpours overnight.



Road Snowfall Warnings have also been issued for Arthurs Pass, Porters Pass, Lindis Pass and… pic.twitter.com/PVPI4JTLi6 — MetService (@MetService) June 10, 2025

Downpours of 25 mm/h and 40mm/h are forecast to fall in the targeted regions.

“Rainfall of this intensity can cause surface and/or flash flooding, especially about low-lying areas such as streams, rivers or narrow valleys, and may also lead to slips”, the MetService forecast said.

Lyden said the key band would likely hit during rush hour.

“There may be other little cells that will pop up before then,” he said.

“Generally speaking, it’s one solid slap, but there is the risk once this main band has passed for more things to be popping up behind.”

“The main risk starts in northern Northland and western Taranaki around 4pm and spreads east, reaching Auckland and Waikato around 6pm.

“Conditions should begin to ease in western areas from 9pm.”

Fog in Auckland this morning is expected to give way to afternoon/evening showers & thunderstorms. pic.twitter.com/1yNfZPGrN4 — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) June 9, 2025

Devlin said drivers should take it easy if they were caught in one of the downpours and watch out for surface flooding.

“If you’re on the roads, drive to the conditions,” he said.

“Sometimes it can be so heavy your window wipers aren’t working at full speed.

“If it’s particularly heavy, maybe try and delay travel.”

A heavy rain watch is also in force for Bay of Plenty overnight.

In the South Island, road snowfall warnings have also been issued for Arthur’s Pass, Porters Pass, Lindis Pass and Crown Range Rd.

These warnings will begin late this evening and last until early tomorrow morning.