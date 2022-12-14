Family involved in Manukau Habour boating tragedy speak, major cutbacks on the way for Auckland and big wins in last night’s Lotto draw in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Family involved in Manukau Habour boating tragedy speak, major cutbacks on the way for Auckland and big wins in last night’s Lotto draw in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

More rain, humidity and warm temperatures are in store for much of the country today but better weather could be on the cards as we approach Christmas.

A warning is still in place today for the Coromandel Peninsula, which could have a deluge of up to 140mm of rain about the ranges, causing streams and rivers to “rise rapidly”, MetService said, with surface flooding and slips possible.

There are also rain watches in place for Gisborne ranges north of Tolaga Bay and Bay of Plenty between Tauranga and Whakatāne including Rotorua.

Everywhere else around the North Island can expect a wet morning with rain easing to showers throughout the day.

🌡 Warm temperatures to continue in most places for the rest of the week



🥇 The current frontrunner for today as of 2pm is Christchurch Airport at 27°C



🥵 Warmer than average overnight temperatures as well as during the daytime (for mid December)



ℹ https://t.co/hnwmGxCYeR pic.twitter.com/sYf87BFZZ0 — MetService (@MetService) December 14, 2022

Overnight the rain has also made its way down to the South Island and thunderstorms are forecast for Invercargill with belts of hail possible this evening.

There is a heavy rain watch in place for Tasman northwest of Motueka until 3pm today.

Rain in Christchurch and Nelson is expected to ease by this evening while afternoon showers in Queenstown could turn into downpours of heavy rain.

A big low (🟢) in the upper atmosphere will spin its tyres over the Tasman Sea for the better part of a week!



💧 This will keep things pretty unsettled around our shores, siphoning moist air down from the Coral Sea...



🌀 The animation shows vorticity or atmospheric spin 😵‍💫 pic.twitter.com/dH58Ks1ibV — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) December 14, 2022

Niwa said the unsettled weather will stick around for the rest of the week as a big low pressure weather system spins “its tyres over the Tasman Sea”.

“This will keep things pretty unsettled around our shores, siphoning moist air down from the Coral Sea.”

MetService reported that the country will continue to get warmer than average temperatures for this time of the year.

Today’s temperatures range from lows between 11C and 19C to highs between 20C and 25C.

Kaitaia, Twizel, Wanaka and Invercargill are all expected to be the hottest areas today with forecast highs of 25C.

Yesterday, Waiau in North Canterbury was the hottest, recording a sweltering high of 29.1C.

MetService said Christchurch Airport was not too far behind with a high of 27C.

🎅 Will Santa deliver high pressure for the holiday⁉️



We're watching the long-range forecast closely!



🎁 While we can't yet wrap a gift of sunshine for Christmas Day, high pressure (🔴) looks to slide toward NZ leading up to it ~ a favourable signal overall.



Stay tuned... pic.twitter.com/TEG5XM18Eu — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) December 13, 2022

Meanwhile, a sub-tropical air mass is expected to continue to create humid conditions for the South Island into the weekend and into next week for the North Island.

Kiwis will be hoping for a break in the unsettled weather to celebrate Christmas and meteorologists say finer weather may be on the way.

“While we can’t yet wrap a gift of sunshine for Christmas Day, high pressure looks to slide toward New Zealand leading up to it, a favourable signal overall,” Niwa tweeted.































