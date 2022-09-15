Weather: A weekend of sun before another wet week

Met Service is forecasting a dry and settled weekend of weather across the country. Photo / NZME

Met Service is forecasting a dry and settled weekend of weather across the country. Photo / NZME

Met Service is forecasting a dry and settled weekend of weather across the country, but experts are warning that it's not going to last for long.

The few showers that hang around the area from upper North Island will give way to clear skies tomorrow morning, apart from a few isolated showers in the Northland area.

Bay of Plenty, Gisborne and Hawke's Bay will be mainly fine except for the odd shower developing throughout tomorrow afternoon.

It's a similar story for Wellington, Wairarapa, Nelson, Marlborough and Canterbury, except for a few showers spreading north along the east coast tomorrow morning, however, these should clear by the evening.

The jet stream is currently pretty subdued around Aotearoa ~ this will be associated with quiet weekend weather! 👍



This will change next week, as the sub-tropical jet gathers strength.



The polar jet will remain deep in the Southern Ocean, meaning our temps will warm up! 📈 pic.twitter.com/AzfyvFnT8K — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) September 15, 2022

Everywhere else will experience a fine Friday, according to MetService, a taste of what's to come for the weekend.

MetService meteorologist Karl Loots said this weekend, the weather across much of Aotearoa is set to be dry and settled.

"Cool mornings quickly give way to sunny and warm afternoons for most of the country, although it may feel cooler in the shade due to low humidity.

"A pleasant weekend can be expected for most, with fine and mild afternoons expected across the country."

Both Saturday and Sunday will be mostly settled, with rain developing in southern Westland and Fiordland from Sunday evening.

Loots said the rain on Sunday evening is a catalyst for what is to come next week, so enjoy the sunny weather while you have the chance.

"A front approaches from the Tasman Sea on Sunday, but its only real effect on the weekend's weather will be strengthening northerly winds and a few showers to western parts of the South Island.

"It does bring a wet and windy start to the week for much of the country so make the most of the weather this weekend."