Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

Wealthy NZ family member guilty of having child abuse images given sentence discount for donation

Katie Harris
Investigative Journalist·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

A member of a wealthy NZ family was sentenced at Auckland District Court last month over thousands of objectionable material files. Photo / Nick Reed

A member of a wealthy NZ family was sentenced at Auckland District Court last month over thousands of objectionable material files. Photo / Nick Reed

A member of an affluent New Zealand family convicted of having “extreme” child abuse material gave $50,400 to charities days before he was due to be sentenced, court documents reveal.

He was given a 3% sentence reduction for his donations.

The man’s name, his family’s name and their

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save