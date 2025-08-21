Customs child exploitation operations chief Simon Peterson said the agency executed a search warrant in June last year at the man’s home and seized six electronic devices.
“Further forensic analysis uncovered 11,775 objectionable files, including extreme child sexual abuse involving bestiality, pre-pubescent children and toddlers. One device contained over 240 hours of video of child sexual exploitation and abuse.”
Peterson said importing and possessing child sexual abuse material was never passive or harmless.
“It fuels a dark industry, which carries devastating, life-long consequences for the victims, whose abuse is reproduced and consumed by offenders all over the world.”
Yesterday, X’s artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot Grok wrongly stated that Wright, who funded The Platform media company, appeared to be the person at the centre of the case.
It said this was based on social media speculation in its wrongful claim.
The Herald can confirm this accusation is false.
Wright said the defendant should come clean with their identity, no matter the consequences.
He urged the man to have his suppression lifted.
Wright believed name suppression should not be available if someone was jailed, with an exception if any children involved could be impacted by publication.