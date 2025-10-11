Advertisement
‘We started dating in secret’: Dear Jane attends the Presbyterian Church apology

NZ Herald
10 mins to read

Jane was 13 when a youth group leader pulled her aside at camp and told her he had feelings for her.

The woman behind the Dear Jane podcast shares her early-teen church experience, the scars it left behind - and what it was like attending a national public apology last weekend.

He’s all elbows and knees, my son.

He’s in that strange liminal place between being a little kid and

