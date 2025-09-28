Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Abuse in Care survivors face years‑long delays under current redress processes – The Front Page

Chelsea Daniels
The Front Page podcast host·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Lawyer Amanda Hill has represented Abuse in Care survivors and is with us to explain how the process is working, and how it’s not.

A lawyer helping Abuse in Care survivors has said the various redress schemes available to her clients are good, bad, and ugly.

Lawyer Amanda Hill told The Front Page that the Government’s decision not to proceed with the Royal Commission’s key recommendation regarding an independent scheme is the biggest problem

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save