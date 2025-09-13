Advertisement
We should welcome wealthy foreign investors with open arms – Editorial

Editorial
NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon hopes the home ownership change will encourage even more wealthy foreign investors to consider New Zealand as a place to do business. Photo / Mark Mitchell

THE FACTS

  • Wealthy foreigners with a Golden Visa can buy homes worth $5 million, aiming to boost the economy.
  • Winston Peters supports the move, allowing purchases without raising overall property prices.
  • The visa requires a minimum $5 million investment, with 308 applications from the US, China, and Hong Kong.

Allowing wealthy foreigners with a golden ticket visa the ability to buy a $5 million home in New Zealand makes plenty of sense and should be welcomed with open arms to help boost our economy.

There will be many New Zealanders who see foreign investment as an

