We must remember the virtues of Western civilisation - Jonathan Ayling

Jonathan Ayling
Education should renew, not reject, the heritage that shaped our freedoms. Photo / 123RF

THE FACTS

  • Western civilisation should be appreciated for its contributions, like human rights and the rule of law.
  • Education should focus on renewing and understanding Western thought, history and tradition.
  • Altum Academy aims to revive classical education, combining intellectual rigour with moral formation.

Dare to say you believe in Western civilisation today and watch people flinch. It sounds like code for something unusually sinister: exclusion, colonialism or cultural arrogance. Even the word civilisation itself is suspect. Some claim its unironical use could only be a dog whistle to white supremacy.

But

