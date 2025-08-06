Advertisement
New school curriculum delayed as Government responds to teacher concerns

RNZ
2 mins to read

The government has delayed the new senior secondary school curriculum after teacher feedback.

By John Gerritsen of RNZ

The Government has delayed introducing the new senior secondary school curriculum after feedback from teachers.

The change followed warnings the new curriculums were being rushed, and coincided with the Government’s announcement this week that the NCEA qualification would be phased out

