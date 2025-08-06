The government has delayed the new senior secondary school curriculum after teacher feedback.

By John Gerritsen of RNZ

The Government has delayed introducing the new senior secondary school curriculum after feedback from teachers.

The change followed warnings the new curriculums were being rushed, and coincided with the Government’s announcement this week that the NCEA qualification would be phased out from 2028.

The Government had originally told schools they would have to teach the new English and maths curriculums for intermediate and secondary schools from the start of next year and new curriculums from other subjects from the start of 2027.

But this week the Ministry of Education dropped that timeline and introduced a staggered start.