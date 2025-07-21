Advertisement
School curriculum rewrite had serious problems, managers considered using AI to help

RNZ
6 mins to read

The curriculum rewrite is in red status, with ongoing challenges and risks identified by the ministry. Photo / 123rf

By John Gerristen of RNZ

Internal Education Ministry documents sighted by RNZ reveal serious problems plagued the rewrite of the school curriculum earlier this year and managers were considering using AI to help with the work.

The latest leak from the organisation shows only a few

