Police have provided an update on the Manurewa suitcase homicide mystery, acknowledging how "incredibly unsettling" the event has been for the community, but they still refuse to confirm further details.

In a written statement today at 1.30pm detective inspector Tofilau Faamanuia Vaaelua overseeing the case said the investigation into the discovery of human remains in a property on Moncrieff Ave on Thursday, August 11, is ongoing.

The people living at the Moncrieff Ave house brought "unowned property to their address", according to police.

"As we have said previously, the occupants of the address are not involved in the incident," Vaaelua said.

It is understood the family purchased the contents of a storage locker as part of an online auction - according to a Newshub report.

But police would still not confirm if there were multiple bodies in the find as has been reported, or comment on the condition of the remains.

The Herald has put repeated questions to NZ Police over the past week but no clarity has been provided, despite international interest in the case.

"Our priority remains on confirming the identification of the deceased and results of further examinations and tests are still pending," Vaaelua said.

"We appreciate there are a number of questions surrounding the circumstances of what has occurred and Police can reassure the public that our investigation is continuing to piece together the facts. However, the very nature of this discovery means this is a complex investigation – and it will take time."

Police launched a homicide investigation after the remains of a body were found at a property in Moncrieff Ave in Clendon Park on August 11. Photo / Dean Purcell.

Vaaelua claimed "speculation is not helpful to our overall investigation".

Vaaelua said regardless of the time frame, the public can be reassured police are committed to holding the person, or persons, responsible to account.

He also reiterated the occupants of the address are not involved in the incident.

"We know any incident like this is incredibly unsettling for the community and we want people to know they can make contact with us if they have any concerns," Vaaelua said.

Police will provide an update when appropriate, but it is imperative they provide accurate information.

"For that reason, we again stress the flow of information into the public arena via media needs to be accurate and responsible," Vaaelua said.

"Any errors in this space may compromise the investigation and may hinder the ability to hold person or persons to account."