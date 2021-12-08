'We hold no anger towards you', officer's family tell man who shot at him

Waikato police Detective Inspector Daryl Smith says his injured officer has shown courage and bravery by getting back to frontline duties after the shooting. Photo / Belinda Feek

A Hamilton police officer had seconds to react as an armed man stood in front of him pointing a sawn-off shotgun to his head.

The officer crouched, turned and ran, just as Shannon Joseph Henry fired a shot into the back of his shoulder and arm during the routine traffic stop on Bankwood St late on Friday July 9.

Despite there being nowhere to hide, the victim - who has since returned to frontline duties - managed to run to safety and alert his colleagues to what had happened, and the fact Henry was armed.

After firing the shot, the 23-year-old took off in the officer's car, the High Court at Hamilton heard today during Henry's sentencing by Justice Melanie Harland.

Henry was found hours later hiding under bedding in the room of a Ngaruawahia house, clutching the shotgun.

Just prior to Henry firing the shot - over the roof of the vehicle he was a passenger in - and as he held the gun pointing at the officer's head, Henry said "you are f*****, mother f*****."

He was today jailed for seven years and eight months by Justice Harland and ordered to serve a minimum non-parole period of 50 per cent, given the severity of the incident.

But while the injured officer has fought his way back on to the frontline, there are still fears for his ongoing safety due to the more than 100 shotgun pellets which remain lodged in his body - leaving him open to lead poisoning in the years ahead.

'WE HOLD NO ANGER TOWARDS YOU' - OFFICER'S WIFE

The officer's wife told the court, and Henry, that she forgave him for what happened but his actions would have life-long impacts on not only her husband but the whole family.

"I am not holding anger towards Shannon Henry, mainly sadness.

"I'm not really seeking punishment but hope that he gets support for change so that no other family are harmed by him in the future."

Shortly after 2am on July 10, she and their daughter were woken by police banging on their front door - and her fears of her husband being fatally injured on the job were immediate.

"[Husband] had been shot. I thought he was going to die and our daughter would lose her father."

She went to the hospital, where he was lying in his own blood, "full of holes and shredded skin" due to the impact of the shotgun cartridge.

Before each shift, the officer had promised his wife that he would come home safe, but as he lay covered in his own blood on the hospital bed, he immediately apologised for not fulfilling his promise.

While her husband had been battling his injuries, she had been battling her own psychological trauma which she now fears she may never get over given his brush with death.

IT'S HAD A HUGE IMPACT ON POLICE

Outside court after sentencing, Detective Inspector Daryl Smith said the incident had

horrific, ongoing effects on the officer and his family.

"It's had a huge impact, emotionally and physically on our officer ... also showed their desire for it not to be a negative outcome."

As for the impact on the wider Waikato police force, Smith said police were out there every day "doing the best they can".

"And they don't need to be put through this unacceptable, inexcusable behaviour and the message I want to put out there is that this behaviour will not be tolerated.

"The fact the officer is back and operational, was a huge medical turnaround, it's an ongoing challenges with the number of lead pallets in the officer's shoulder, that will be a challenge."

He also praised the actions of other police who attended that night - heading to Ngaruawahia to arrest Henry as he lay under bedding with his shotgun in his hands.

Asked whether officers should be armed full time, he said police were well-trained and dealt with incidents of a serious nature on a daily basis.