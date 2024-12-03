The examination is being led by Te Rūnanga o Ōtākou in partnership with Te Papa Atawhai Department of Conservation (DoC), working with Tūhura Otago Museum and Ōtākou Whakaihu Waka University of Otago.
Te Rūnanga o Ōtākou chair Nadia Wesley-Smith said the opportunity to study the tohorā is significant for mana whenua.
“The tohorā allows mana whenua to reconnect and apply indigenous knowledge and traditional cultural practices that have been passed down from generation to generation,” she said.
“The hapū of Te Rūnanga o Ōtākou will officially welcome the research team to our Marae in Ōtākou and teach them our customary protocols. In return, they have offered to invite our rakatahi [young people] who work in the taiao [environment] space to teach them about whale dissection.”
A research team made of up international and local scientists will be led by DoC senior marine science adviser Anton van Helden, an expert on beaked whales.
Scientists from DoC, Tūhura Otago Museum, and Ōtākou Whakaihu Waka University of Otago will be joined by three international marine biologists from the United States, Dr Joy S. Reidenberg, Dr Michael Denk, and Dr Alexander Werth.
“When I first started working on this species, it was known from one lower jaw and two teeth collected from Pitt Island out of Rekohu on Chatham Islands,” van Helden said.
Van Helden said the collaboration between Te Rūnanga o Ōtākou and DoC extended beyond New Zealand shores. Scientists from US, as part of their cultural practice, are working with First Nations people in a similar context.
“It’s immensely special,” he said.
Van Helden said he was particularly excited about learning about how the animals produced sound in conjunction with their ability to deep dive, and also to learn about their stomachs and diet.
“Every species of beaked whale has a unique stomach plan, which is bizarre, right?” the scientist said. “We want to explore that. What does that mean? Why do they have to do that?”
“They produce noise, the sounds that they make, basically through their nasal structures or lips, which aren’t where our lips are. They’re up here on the face - we have the facility here to be able to put the head through the CT, to be able to look at those structures in situ, rather than just slicing in.”
He said other beaked whales were known to be deep divers, which changed the way they were able to produce sound.
“These guys produce the same clicking noises at all these sort of different stages through where they might be in the water column. That means they have to manage that little pocket of air somehow.”