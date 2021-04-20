Wayne Montaperto: Court of Appeal quashes convictions, ending three decade battle to clear his name

Wayne Montaperto back in the days when he was publicly revealed as a Teresa Cormack homicide suspect. He was exonerated years later when another man was arrested and jailed. Photo / File

A Napier man police wrongly suspected had killed school girl Teresa Cormack has had child abduction and sex-related convictions quashed by the Court of Appeal.

Wayne Montaperto has battled for more than 33 years to clear his name, during which he served a jail term, was beaten almost to death in a vigilante attack in Napier, and deported from Australia because of the now-scuttled convictions.

On Tuesday he had to wait barely a couple of hours for the news as Justices Peter Kos, Forrest Miller and Patricia Courtney made their decision after a short morning break in the Court in Wellington today.

The problems for Montaperto started soon after six-year-old Teresa Cormack was abducted from a street on her way to school in Napier on June 1987.

During the intense inquiry, police resumed an investigation into an earlier incident involving four children.

Despite his denials Montaperto was convicted on four charges of kidnapping the children and committing an indecent act – the convictions that have now been quashed.

It had become publicly known that Montaperto was a strong police suspect in the Cormack case, which was not resolved until the arrest of killer Jules Mikus in the Hutt Valley in 2002.

While it finally exonerated Montaperto, he continued to battle to clear his name altogether in relation to the convictions, the chance finally coming in October 2018 after Auckland barrister Ron Mansfield successfully petitioned the court for a Royal Prerogative of Mercy and it was sent back to the Court of Appeal.

Behind the appeal was that a juror in the 1988 trial had told fellow jurors that Montaperto was a Cormack homicide suspect and that that tainted the jury in its view as it found him guilty on the unrelated charges, although he strongly denied anything to do with the offences and his belief that he had been wrongly identified.

The disclosure was not otherwise revealed until 2008 when a juror contacted lawyers and in a later interview with independent counsel told how they had become aware a police officer had visited the employer of a fellow juror during the trial and disclosed Montaperto was a suspect in the killing.

The juror gave evidence to the Court of Appeal, shortly before the judges decision, that the appeal was allowed, the convictions are quashed, and there is no order for a new trial.

Now aged in the mid 60s, from Napier but living in Auckland for more than the last decade, Montaperto was unable to be immediately contacted today by Hawke's Bay Today, but has told in the past of the "persecution" he felt and the determination not only to clear his name but also to attain redress for what had followed.

In 1993, he was badly bashed at a property in Latham St, Napier, by a man who during the attack made pointed remarks about both the Cormack case and the still-unresolved disappearance and suspected murder of high school student Kirsa Jensen in 1983.

Cormack killer Mikus died 2019 still serving a life sentence imposed almost 17 years earlier.