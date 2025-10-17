Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / New Zealand

Wayne Brown’s big game, the new council, fraud allegations and low voter turnout: Simon Wilson

Simon Wilson
Senior Writer·NZ Herald·
14 mins to read

Auckland mayor Wayne Brown talks to Simon Wilson.

This is a transcript of Simon Wilson’s weekly newsletter Love this City – exploring the ideas and events, the reality and the potential of Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland.

This week:

  • The Papatoetoe anomaly
  • Wayne Brown talks a very big game
  • The new council demographics
  • The new council dynamics
  • The waka in Wyndham
  • Moving on, or not
  • What caused the low turnout?
  • What price fame?
  • Dogs are not the left’s best friend

The Papatoetoe anomaly

A complaint of electoral fraud has been lodged with police

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save