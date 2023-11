Wayne Brown wades into row over removal of Karangahape Rd parking

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown wades into row over removal of Karangahape Road parking. Photos / Dean Purcell, Michael Craig

By RNZ

Auckland Transport is delaying part of its plan to expand bus lanes on Karangahape Rd.

Its plan was to scrap all car parks on the iconic entertainment and hospitality strip, starting next week, to make way for more public transport.

However, following push back from businesses and mayor Wayne Brown, the full plan will not go ahead for a few months.

Brown told RNZ’s Checkpoint Auckland Transport “got a bit ahead of themselves”.

“They’ve backed away from most of what they had in mind, and put (the bus lanes) off to have a better discussion.”

Auckland Transport said parking on Karangahape Rd would still be scrapped this weekend, but would not become full bus lanes until February.

It said until then, they would operate as a loading zone for shuttles, taxis, and buses between 10am and 3pm and as a bus lane outside of this.