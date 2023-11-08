Wayne Brown wades into row over removal of Karangahape Rd parking

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown wades into row over removal of Karangahape Road parking. Photos / Dean Purcell, Michael Craig

By RNZ

Auckland Transport is delaying part of its plan to expand bus lanes on Karangahape Rd.

Its plan was to scrap all car parks on the iconic entertainment and hospitality strip, starting next week, to make way for more public transport.

However, following push back from businesses and mayor Wayne Brown, the full plan will not go ahead for a few months.

Brown told RNZ’s Checkpoint Auckland Transport “got a bit ahead of themselves”.

“They’ve backed away from most of what they had in mind, and put (the bus lanes) off to have a better discussion.”

Auckland Transport said parking on Karangahape Rd would still be scrapped this weekend, but would not become full bus lanes until February.

It said until then, they would operate as a loading zone for shuttles, taxis, and buses between 10am and 3pm and as a bus lane outside of this.

AT is delaying part of its plan to expand bus lanes on Karangahape Rd. Photo / Dean Purcell�

From February, bus lanes will be implemented from 7am-7pm on the north side, but were not planned for the south side.

As part of the new Western Express connecting West and North West Auckland to the city, buses will run the route every 10 minutes from Sunday.

AT said the removal of car parks would mean more consistent bus trip times and encourage more people on to public transport.

But some Karangahape Rd business owners told Checkpoint the change was a shock and they relied heavily on “park and pop in” customers.

Karangahape Rd Business Association chairperson Muy Chhour said the proposed removal of parking was “simply not acceptable”.

“In order for businesses to survive, you need customers to be able to access your business. Loading zones are a crucial part of doing business - however that’s probably only 5 percent of your business activity.

“What AT is doing is giving a tiny piece of a crumb and expecting the business to survive. It makes no sense whatsoever.”

Karangahape Rd had “so many wonderful businesses” who had been operating for a very long time.

“This is going to destroy our precinct. It’s crazy,” she said.