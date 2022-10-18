Way of tea - a window to Japanese culture as Japan reopens its borders to Kiwi travellers

The ancient art of Japanese tea ceremony will be performed at Japan Day 2022, returning for the first time since the pandemic. Photo Dean Purcell

With Japan's border finally reopened for visa travel after two and a half years, organisers of Auckland's Japan Day hope the event will help Kiwis pick up aspects of Japanese culture to lift their travel experience there.

From taiko drumming, ikebana, food stalls and chado Japanese tea ceremony, Auckland's biggest event celebrating Japanese culture is also returning after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic.

New Zealand is one of 68 countries on a visa-exemption list of countries where visitors can enter without the need to quarantine, test on arrival or obtain a visa or travel as part of an organised group.

Tea Master Kumi Sekikawa will be leading the tea ceremony at Japan Day. Photo / Dean Purcell

"With the low NZ dollar and the yen also on a 24-year low against the dollar, Japan is now a very attractive holiday destination for Kiwis," said Masa Sekikawa, 71, a local Japanese community leader and also one of the event organisers.

Sekikawa said Japan Day, which is being held on Sunday November 6 at The Trusts Arena for the first time, will offer a showcase of contemporary and traditional Japanese culture.

"People can experience, learn and pick aspects of Japanese culture that would enrich and enhance their Japan experience," he said.

Tea ceremony guide Keiko Martin (centre) with Setsuko Lichtnecker, Keiko Yamamoto, Junko Madsen, Maki Narita, Sana Vincent, Tomomi Johnston and Kumi Sekikawa. Photo / Dean Purcell

Some etiquette rules that Japanese have include saying "itadakimasu", meaning "I humbly receive" with others when dining and thanking the cook by saying "gochiso-sama deshita" or "that's a great feed" at the end of a meal, would definitely put you in the host's good books.

It is also quite standard to take off your shoes when entering someone's home, and sitting the correct way on the floor - in casual situations, women sit with both legs to one side and men sit cross-legged. For formal occasions, both genders kneel and sit upright.

Sekikawa's wife Kumi, a Japanese tea master, will be leading an age-old Japanese tea ceremony during the event which is aimed at sharing some of the etiquette.

The matcha tea drinking culture was introduced to the Japanese via China more than 800 years ago. Photo / Dean Purcell

Ceremony guide Keiko Martin said chado, or "way of tea", is more than just about drinking tea.

Chado came to Japan from China in the 9th century when green tea was introduced, and Japanese warriors and monks turned it into a ceremony and an art form.

In Japan, matcha - or finely ground powder of specially grown and processed green tea leaves - are considered an exquisite tea.

"It is based on four principles of harmony, respect, tranquillity and purity, and today it has evolved into a ceremony participated by women wanting to improve their femininity and refinement," Martin said.

Japanese food has been a draw card for many to Japan Day. Pictured here is a sashimi, a delicacy consisting of fresh raw seafood by Chef Akira Kugue of Gion Parnell. Photo / Dean Purcell

Participants work tirelessly to obtain perfection in otemae, or the process of conducting the tea ceremony.

"It teaches you how to walk, sit and dress elegantly, all very important aspects of our Japanese culture," Martin said.

"Being able to conduct an elegant tea ceremony is an important way for women to be seen as cultured and acknowledged socially."

Martin hoped that by experiencing the way of tea, people would become interested and intrigued by Japan and its culture.

Sake tasting is one of the highlights at Japan Day 2022. Photo / Dean Purcell

A big drawcard to the annual festival before the pandemic has always been food - and available this year will be a huge array from takoyaki (octopus balls), yakitori (skewers), ramen noodles and Japanese sweets.

Other highlights include a martial arts demonstration, sake tasting and cultural stage performances.

Tomomi Johnston, who will be assisting Kumi in the tea ceremony, said she was thrilled that Japan Day is back.

"We are just so excited that we can celebrate our community and share our culture again," she said.

JAPAN DAY

When: Sunday November 6, 2022, from 11am

Where: The Trusts Arena, 65-67 Central Park Drive, Henderson, Auckland

What: See and experience Japanese culture, performances, food, arts and fashion

Cost: Free