Waves hit sea wall at Dunedin's Esplanade drenching visitors

Visitors to the Esplanade were caught in the spray of waves crashing into the sea wall at high tide at St Clair Beach on Monday.

Today St Clair Beach is forecast to have a water temperature of 13degC and wave heights will be high.

MetService said the period between the waves is shorter, so this, along with the high waves should put on a good show at the Esplanade again this afternoon.

The highest tide of 2.17m will be at 4.56pm and the lowest tide of -0.01m will be at 11.28am.

On Sunday, Tim Quain captured a video of the waves at high tide as a wall of water swept across the length of the seawall at St Clair.