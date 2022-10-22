A teenager is to appear in court on a murder charge after a 30-year-old man died in a family harm incident in Wattle Downs.

Police confirmed a homicide investigation was underway after a 30-year-old man died in a family harm incident in Wattle Downs just before midnight.

Counties Manukau Detective Inspector Warrick Adkin Police are not looking for anyone else in relation to the death, however they were continuing to investigate the circumstances.

He said the man died at the scene.

A man aged 19 would be appearing before the Manukau District Court tomorrow, charged with murder.

Police have also issued an appeal for public help, asking if anyone was in the area at the time, that may have heard or seen the incident, to get in touch by calling 105 and quoting file 221023/8525



A St John Ambulance spokesperson said the alarm was raised at 11.53pm, with the organistions responding with an ambulance, two rapid response vehicles and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter.

The spokesperson said no one was taken to hospital and refered further enquiries to police.