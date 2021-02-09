Wattle Downs alleged attempted murder: Name suppression on defendants lifted

Six men have been accused of the alleged attempted murder of Harnek Singh (pictured). Photo / Supplied

All six defendants accused of the attempted murder of Radio host Harnek Singh in Auckland have lost name suppression.

They can now be publicly identified as Hardeep Singh Sandhu, Jobanpreet Singh, Sarvjeet Sidhu, Jaspal Singh, Jagraj Singh and Gurbinder Singh.

As Justice Simon Moore said all defendants maintained pleas of not guilty he was greeted with a "sea of nodding" from the court benches seating several defence lawyers.

"Your honour is quite correct," one of the defence lawyers said.

Harnek Singh was attacked in his Wattle Downs driveway on the evening on December 23.

Justice Moore scheduled a four-week trial fixture for February 28 next year.

The defendants will next appear in the High Court at Auckland on the April 14 2021.