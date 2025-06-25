A number of Aucklanders have received Watercare bills that say they’ve used zero water, while others claim they’re being overcharged.
The zero-fee bills claim customers have not used a single drop in the past month, or in some cases for months.
The issuestems from Watercare’s smart meters, of which it told Checkpoint more than 13,000 are not working.
The water supplier also said it has known about problems with one type of smart meter since October last year, and the fault has so far affected around one-third of the 40,000 meters installed since 2022.
“I disputed it initially. Sent them a photo of the meter, heard nothing back from them ... then I sent them the photo and said, ‘hey, can I please get a bill amended?’ They said it would take three to five working days and I’m still waiting for it.”
Watercare’s head of retail operations Evan James said the fault means the meter eventually stops sending data but keeps recording water use.
Watercare stopped installing that particular model and started returning affected meters to manual reading, leading to “catch-up” bills that are higher than for previous months.
He said Watercare sincerely apologised for the inconvenience and it was offering payment options to help ease the impact.
Utilities Disputes told Checkpoint they would expect Watercare to inform customers if it was aware of issues with meters, and explore the options, such as letting customers know they can self-report their use to avoid significant back bills.
Watercare has around 500,000 meters and of these, around 70,000 are smart meters.