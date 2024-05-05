A 25.8 per cent water rates increase that was projected to hit Aucklanders later this year has been avoided after an agreement was struck between the Government and Auckland Council.

Aucklanders will see an increase of 7.2 per cent to water rates under a new model for Watercare that will be legislated in a new bill introduced by Local Government Minister Simeon Brown.

Brown made the announcement at a press conference with Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown and Prime Minister Christopher Luxon at the Central Interceptor construction site in Māngere today. The Herald will bring you the press conference live at 12pm.

“Under the Local Water Done Well solution we have announced today, Aucklanders will avoid the 25.8 per cent water rate increases previously proposed by Watercare,” Simeon Brown said.

Local Water Done Well is the Government’s water reform plan introduced after Labour’s Three Waters reforms were scrapped.

“We have worked closely with Mayor Brown and Auckland Council and are thrilled to announce that Watercare’s more financially sustainable model will ensure water rates remain affordable both now and into the future,” Simeon Brown said.

The new model means Watercare will be able to borrow more money for long-term investment in water infrastructure and spread the borrowing over a longer period, rather than passing the cost on to ratepayers.

“The idea of water rates increasing by more than a quarter in the year ahead was unacceptable,” Wayne Brown said.

“I have long said that this was a balance sheet issue and needed to be treated like one. Councils should have more say about how we manage and deliver out water systems.”

The Local Government Water Services (Transitional Provisions) Bill is expected to be introduced later this month.

More details on how other councils can finance themselves appropriately and access the long-term debt required for investment in water services infrastructure without passing on the cost to ratepayers will be outlined by the Government in coming months.

