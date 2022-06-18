The search centred on and around Musick Point. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Emergency services continued to search overnight for a person missing after a boat capsized off Auckland's Bucklands Beach.

Police said they were alerted to the incident about 8pm Saturday.

Two people on the boat managed to make it to safety. A third is missing.

The two people who made it to shore were treated for hyperthermia. It is understood they managed to make it to shore near Musick Point.

The boat they were in was several kilometres off the coastline.

Early on Sunday morning, a specialist Police Search and Rescue team was deployed to the tip of Musick Point and members made their way down the cliff to conduct a shoreline search for the missing person.

Coastguard and Police vessels used searchlights as they also searched the shoreline.

The Police Search and Rescue team prepare to search the shoreline early Sunday morning. Photo / Hayden Woodward.

"Two occupants of the boat swam to shore and are safe, however one person is still missing," police confirmed on Saturday night.

"Police boat Deodar and the Eagle helicopter have been deployed to the scene."

A fisherman at nearby Bucklands Beach kitted out with a UHF and lifejacket told the Herald he understood a vessel flipped off Musick Point with three people onboard.

He said a number of items of interest had been found but was unsure what, or where, they were found.

The search team included several Coastguard vessels from around Auckland, including those from Bucklands Beach and the North Shore.

A Bucklands Beach resident told the Herald they could see crew of a Coastguard boat shining a spotlight at boats anchored in the area.