Water rescue incident at Cape Palliser, South Wairarapa

A police spokeswoman said the incident was still unfolding. Photo / NZME

The Police Dive Squad and Search and Rescue have been alerted to a water rescue incident in the South Wairarapa this morning.

A police spokeswoman said the incident was still unfolding but confirmed police and ambulance were attending a water rescue incident off Cape Palliser Rd, which had been reported at 10.30am.

"Search and Rescue and Police Dive Squad have been notified," she said.

Police would provide an update as further details are confirmed, she said.

A spokeswoman from Wellington Free Ambulance said they had been called at 10.23am and sent two ambulances to the scene, and a Life Flight Helicopter had also attended.

She said police were now the leading agency in the incident.