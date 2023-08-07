Tory Whanau's dog banished from her office, police investigate gang-related shootings and the residential property downturn decelerates. Video / NZ Herald / Instagram / Getty

‘HIS WOOFSHIP’ BANNED

The Wellington mayor’s dog, Teddy, has been banned from Wellington’s city council offices.

Tory Whanau has been bringing her 2-year-old Staffordshire bull terrier, known as “his woofship” on social media, to work since being elected, despite the council’s lease agreement not allowing animals on the premises.

Now, she’s having to send Teddy out of town to live with family as he can’t stay by himself in Whanau’s apartment during the day.

Whanau has told our newsroom she’s upset and described the situation as an “emotional hit”.

SEARCH FOR YANFEI BAO

Specialist teams looking for Christchurch real estate agent Yanfei Bao are set to focus on roads and farmland on the outskirts of the city.

The homicide investigation is in its third week searching for Bao, who went missing when she was out door-knocking for business.

Police say searchers will be out again today around Hudsons, Davidsons, and Clarks roads at Greenpark.

The team paused search efforts yesterday to take stock of where they’re at, and to assess next steps.

Nearly 50 thousand dollars has been raised for the family through a Givealittle page.





GANG FEUD FEARS

Homicide investigations are continuing after shootings which are being linked to gang activity.

Auckland Police are appealing for CCTV footage from around Point

England, where a man was fatally shot on Saturday.

Our newsroom can reveal the victim, Charles Pongi, was a patched Head Hunter, and the altercation is related to a gang feud.

In Palmerston North, a young father was gunned down at a home in Highbury on Sunday - police have confirmed that attack is also linked to gang tensions.

PROPERTY VALUES

The downturn in house values looks to be slowly running out of steam.

July’s QV House Price Index shows average values fell by 1.5 percent -- a little less than the 1.8 percent drop reported in June.

It’s less than half the size of declines seen in April and May.

The average home is now worth just under 890-thousand-dollars.





WOMAN DROPPED FROM STRETCHER

Four separate investigations are taking place after an elderly woman died after allegedly being dropped from her stretcher at Whangārei Hospital.

The 83-year-old was being discharged to return home to her retirement village.

Te Whatu Ora won’t provide details about the circumstances of the incident, but it’s understood she was being wheeled on a stretcher in the ambulance loading dock when she was dropped.