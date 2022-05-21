Four have been arrested after allegedly fleeing police following one of two ram raids in Auckland overnight. Video / Hayden Woodward

Four youths have been arrested after allegedly fleeing police following one of two ram raids in Auckland overnight.

Police were notified at 11.51pm of a burglary at Greenhithe Liquor Centre on Greenhithe Rd on the North Shore, where a silver car was used to ram the shop entrance.

A police spokeswoman said the burglars took alcohol and cigarettes before fleeing in two vehicles.

One of those vehicles was abandoned, and the second was spiked on Don Buck Rd in Massey, she said. "Four youths were arrested without incident."

A photographer at the scene saw two young people being arrested. The pair looked around 16-17 years old, and had been in a maroon car.

At 1.58am police were called to a second ram raid at a jewelry store on Onehunga Mall. The entrance to Jewellers on Queen on Onehunga Mall was smashed open with a damaged vehicle left in the middle of the road.

Jewellers on Queen in Onehunga was also targeted by ram raiders. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The spokeswoman said a group of offenders left in a second vehicle.

"Nothing has been reported as taken from the premises."

Police units and the Eagle helicopter immediately attended but could not find the vehicle, she said. Enquiries were continuing.

A store on Elliott St in Papakura was also burgled overnight, but tools were used to gain access, rather than a vehicle.