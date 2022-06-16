A thief was caught on camera during a daylight robbery at Michael Hill Jewellers in Takapuna. Video / Supplied

Police are searching for thieves who robbed a jewellery store on Auckland's North Shore today.

Shortly before 4.30pm, a robbery was reported at the Michael Hill Jewellery store on the corner of Hurstmere Rd and Lake Rd in Takapuna.

Police confirmed officers attended the scene but found the offenders had scarpered in a vehicle that was later found abandoned.

Police inquiries were ongoing.

A video of the incident, published on social media, captured the offenders in the act.

An offender can be seen smashing a glass counter during a robbery of Takapuna's Michael Hill Jewellery store today. Photo / Supplied

Several loud bangs and smashing of glass could be heard throughout the video.

Several members of the public saw the robbery unfold, many recording it on their phones.

One man appeared to approach the shopfront, only to quickly move back.

Another man could be heard saying, 'We should get the car out of here'."

It was unclear whether the man was referring to his own vehicle or that of the offenders.

As the video ended, one of the offenders could be seen smashing a glass cabinet, presumably to gain access to the items within.

It wasn't the first time the store had been hit by thieves.

The North Shore store suffered a ram raid in 2019. Photo / Supplied

In February of 2019, it was ram raided by two vehicles carrying four people early in the morning.

While police didn't say what was taken, Michael Hill's New Zealand general manager Greg Nel told the Herald at the time; "Four people went in, broke all the cabinets and took all the jewellery".

The store had to be closed for at least a week while the storefront and cabinets were replaced.