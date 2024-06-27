A 4-year-old girl was sleeping inside a Tesla when a balaclava-clad man attacked the Model 3 car in either a road rage or failed carjacking attempt in suburban Auckland on Tuesday.
The child’s father was driving to buy food for his mum about 7.30pm when the incident occurred on Ngapipi Rd, Ōrākei, with the electric vehicle’s video footage showing the alleged assailant’s futile attempts to grasp its retractable handles.
But while there were humorous elements, the incident was also “a serious matter”, the Tesla’s owner said.
“It’s kind of funny that this guy didn’t pass the IQ test on how to open the door. But on the other side it’s quite a serious matter in that there was a genuine threat … and that this s*** is starting to happen in Auckland.”
The incident actually began a few kilometres earlier when the man began tailgating him and was “basically just driving like an idiot”, said the driver, who did not want to be identified.