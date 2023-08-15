CCTV footage shows the moment a woman has realises her baby has been taken along with her van in West Auckland. Video / Supplied

Security footage from a West Auckland laundromat shows the terrifying moment when a white van carrying a 2-month-old baby is stolen.

The horrifying theft happened at Blue 2 Laundromat on Roberts Rd, Te Atatū South, at 12.51pm yesterday.

Police have made no arrests yet but say they are following positive lines of inquiry.

The video supplied to the Herald shows the white van parked near the footpath being driven off at high speed, within a second of a woman exiting the washing business holding two baskets full of clothes.

The woman rushes in the direction of the stolen vehicle, going around another parked car.

Within seconds, she re-enters the frame, holding no baskets and sprinting to the entrance of the laundromat.

The infant was in the back of the van.

A white van carrying a 2-month-old baby was stolen from outside Blue2 Laundromat in Te Atatu South, Auckland today. Photo / Google Maps

It was tracked by Eagle helicopter shortly after and found 1.3km away on Meadows Cres, a police spokesperson said.

The baby was taken to hospital for a precautionary check-up after being immediately reunited with its parents.

It was the second child lost in West Auckland this week.

Willow, 2, escaped out of an unlocked gate at the family’s home on Zodiac St, Henderson about 2pm on Sunday.

Hundreds of concerned West Auckland residents joined police Search and Rescue during a six-hour search for the girl.

It had been an agonising wait for Willow’s loved ones as the community searched for the missing child.

Willow’s mum understood a woman had found Willow on Universal Drive and taken her home to play with the woman’s grandchildren.

Akula Sharma is an Auckland-based reporter who joined the Herald in 2022. She has previously worked at the Gisborne Herald.











