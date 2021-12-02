Watch: Police rescue autistic boy, 6, from the water in Auckland

Air Support Unit, ‘Eagle’ responds to 6-year old boy with autism, who went missing from his home in Pakuranga. Video / New Zealand Police

A 6-year-old autistic boy was rescued from the water after going missing from his home in East Auckland.

Police received a call from the child's distressed mother on Tuesday after realising her son had been missing for about 20 minutes.

In the 111 call released by authorities, the woman can be heard frantically telling the operator: "My son's gone missing. He's autistic. I don't know where he's gone."

The Eagle helicopter was quickly sent out, as officers also hit the streets in their vehicles in search of the youngster.

"Within 10 minutes, Eagle located the boy up to his waist in the nearby estuary nearly 30 metres from shore," police said.

In footage also released by Police, the boy can be seen shirtless in the murky water below.

An officer on the ground acts quickly - taking off his shoes and sprinting down to the water in a bid to get to the boy.

Police said the worry was that, even if the child could swim, they could get in too deep and then be taken out by the current.

The officer is shortly seen wading out to the boy, who he reaches quickly and then brings back to shore safely.

Police officer Philip Savill reaches an autistic boy, 6, who was reported missing about half an hour earlier in Pakuranga on Tuesday. Image / NZ Police

The officer who rescued him, Philip Savill, says in the video: "It definitely plays into the sense of urgency when water is involved - get there as quick as you can and get them out.

"It could happen to anybody's child and mum did the right thing by calling Police.

"It is a great feeling when you do get a successful result like that. The child's return, no injuries, and that's why we come to work."