A pair of orca delighted onlookers at close range on Tuesday as they popped into Ahuriri for some food. Video / Supplied

Playful orca venturing into Napier inner harbour have delighted passers-by during a balmy winter’s morning.

On Tuesday morning, at least two orca ventured deep into the inner harbour and could be seen near Napier Sailing Club.

Two playful orca in the inner harbour on Tuesday morning near West Quay. Photo / Supplied

Orca can sometimes be spotted in the harbour much to the excitement of those fortunate enough to witness them.