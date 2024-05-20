Orca visit the Iron Pot in Napier last week. Photo / Hawke's Bay Sports Fishing Club

The Department of Conservation (DoC) wants to remind the public to not use drones near pods of orca after it happened in Hawke’s Bay.

One of the greatest threats to marine mammals is disturbance by traffic such as boats and aircraft. Orca pods have recently been sighted regularly around Napier, including in the Iron Pot last week.

DoC said it was aware of recent drone flying near orca and and a large sperm whale around Napier.

Flying drones in the vicinity of marine mammals such as whales, dolphins and seals is an offence under the Marine Mammals Protection Act 1978 as it can be disturbing to the animals.

Russell Hughes, DoC ranger for marine reserves, said the flying was usually down to a misunderstanding of how to interact with these creatures.

”We don’t think anyone is acting maliciously, so we want to help people understand how to enjoy orca without accidentally harming them.”

Hughes said operators and individuals were required to have a permit to deviate from these specific rules.

”These rules are in place to help us all protect truly amazing marine biodiversity that we are privileged to have in the waters of Aotearoa. It is amazing to see them, we just need to give them the respect they deserve.”

To avoid disturbing or harassing marine mammals, drones must fly no closer than 150m horizontally from a point directly above any marine mammal.

Drone operators must not make loud or disturbing noises near marine mammals and must abandon contact at the first sign of disturbance.

For full rules please see https://www.doc.govt.nz/get-involved/apply-for-permits/drone-use-on-conservation-land/flying-drones-near-marine-mammals/

If you see or experience inappropriate drone use report it to your local DOC office or call the emergency hotline 0800 DOC HOT (0800 362 468).