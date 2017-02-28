Watch NZH Local Focus: Rotorua Mayor ahead of the game on forecast population decline

Rotorua Mayor Steve Chadwick discusses the release of the Maxim Institute population decline report, and what the Rotorua Lakes Council are doing to buck the trend. Made with funding from NZ On Air.

Rotorua Mayor Steve Chadwick says a Maxim Institute report released today uses data that she has been aware of for four years.

She saw the lack of growth when she began her mayoralty, and decided to act.

"We knew those statistics of the 2013 census and Natalie Jackson's demographic data from Waikato, which they've based the report on, when we were elected in 2013. I was elected in a time for change, a perfect storm really, leadership and having a set plan.

"We embarked on a very ambitious journey then called Vision 2030, and the key of that approach was to look at partnerships with the community, with the chamber, with the tribe, so that we could unlock all the potential that I could see in the community."

The council was the first to implement portfolios run by local government elects with community-driven steering groups also involved.