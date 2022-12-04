Watch: International Space Station passes over Aotearoa

The International Space Station (ISS) passed over Aotearoa on Sunday morning, capturing incredible footage from the South Island’s Farewell Spit to the North Island’s Bay of Plenty.
In the video posted to Twitter by @ISSAboveYou, viewers could watch as the Space Station passed over Mount Taranaki and Lake Taupō in relatively clear skies.
Kia ora Aotearoa New Zealand🇳🇿. The clouds have nicely cooperated to give us this special @Space_Station view of Te Waipounamu / South Island across to Te Ika-a-Māui / North Island— ISS Above (@ISSAboveYou) December 3, 2022
Dec 4, 2022 08:18 NZDT @MetService pic.twitter.com/Lr4Mkniz7M
“Kia ora Aotearoa New Zealand. The clouds have nicely co-operated to give us this special [International Space Station] view of Te Waipounamu/South Island across to Te Ika-a-Māui/North Island,” it read.
The ISS is the largest modular space station in low earth orbit. It is a multinational collaborative project involving five participating space agencies: Nasa (United States), Roscosmos (Russia), Jaxa (Japan), Esa (Europe), and CSA (Canada).
The live video feed is streamed from an external HD camera mounted on the ISS. In it, viewers can see the camera pointing toward Earth with an occasional solar panel passing through the view.