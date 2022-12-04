Watch: International Space Station passes over Aotearoa

The clouds nicely cooperated to give the International Space Station a special view of the North Island. Video / @ISSAboveYou

The International Space Station (ISS) passed over Aotearoa on Sunday morning, capturing incredible footage from the South Island’s Farewell Spit to the North Island’s Bay of Plenty.

In the video posted to Twitter by @ISSAboveYou, viewers could watch as the Space Station passed over Mount Taranaki and Lake Taupō in relatively clear skies.

Kia ora Aotearoa New Zealand🇳🇿. The clouds have nicely cooperated to give us this special @Space_Station view of Te Waipounamu / South Island across to Te Ika-a-Māui / North Island

Dec 4, 2022 08:18 NZDT @MetService pic.twitter.com/Lr4Mkniz7M — ISS Above (@ISSAboveYou) December 3, 2022

“Kia ora Aotearoa New Zealand. The clouds have nicely co-operated to give us this special [International Space Station] view of Te Waipounamu/South Island across to Te Ika-a-Māui/North Island,” it read.

The ISS is the largest modular space station in low earth orbit. It is a multinational collaborative project involving five participating space agencies: Nasa (United States), Roscosmos (Russia), Jaxa (Japan), Esa (Europe), and CSA (Canada).

A map showing how the International Space Station tracked over parts of New Zealand this morning. Photo / Supplied

The live video feed is streamed from an external HD camera mounted on the ISS. In it, viewers can see the camera pointing toward Earth with an occasional solar panel passing through the view.