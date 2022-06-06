Sign of the Kiwi Cafe in Christchurch has been victim of a Burgulary early Monday morning. Video / Sign of the Kiwi Cafe and Bar

A small Christchurch eatery at the top of Dyers Pass has been targeted by thieves over Queens Birthday weekend.

The Sign of the Kiwi Cafe and Bar, on Summit Rd on the Port Hills, was broken into during the early hours of Monday morning.

CCTV footage shows two people in grey and dark hoodies stealing items from the store's counter and breaking glass onto the floor.

CCTV video footage of thieves breaking into the Sign of the Kiwi Cafe, Christchurch. Photo / Suppliedi

In the video burglars can be seen entering the cafe at 5.22am through a broken side window and helping themselves to drinks in the fridge.

They returned 30 seconds later armed with a golf club and ripped out the till from under the front counter.

A statement online says the burglars have stolen important assets crucial to their day-to-day activities.

Two burglars caught on camera breaking into the Sign of the Kiwi Cafe in Christchurch. Image / Supplied

They ask for help from anyone to 'identifying these guys' who entered the Sign of the Kiwi in the early hours of Queen's Birthday.

Police have received a report of the burglary on Summit Rd and are making inquiries.