Watch: Havelock North Primary School's sign language song for boy with Down syndrome

Havelock North Primary School's sign language display Video / Louise Gould

Don't worry, about a thing.

That was the message, delivered by more than 1000 small hands through sign language, to a Havelock North Primary pupil with Down syndrome on Thursday.

As part of New Zealand Sign Language Week (May 10 to 16) the school's 580 kids learned the Bob Marley classic Three Little Birds in sign.

Principal Nick Reed said for some of their children, sign language is a part of their everyday life.

The school had one student in particular with Down syndrome who communicates through sign – Thursday's performance was for him, Reed said.

The school performed the song using sign for one of their pupils who has Down syndrome and communicates in this way. Photo / Warren Buckland

"We want to make sure we're being inclusive and recognise all of our students."

Reed said the junior school has become competent at signing and this has filtered up the school, with the students often teaching the adults.

Year 1 teacher Annie Boyd had the boy with Down syndrome in her class last year and she wanted to make sure the other kids could communicate with him.

Boyd said he brought a whole new dimension to her class.

"He's just so much fun, the kids loved being with him," she said.

"Children need to know about inclusiveness – we haven't seen Sign Language Week being talked about, but we need to make it more shown as it's our third language in New Zealand."

HNPS students perform the Bob Marley song, singing and signing. Photo / Warren Buckland

Two Year 5 pupils also spoke at the assembly about why they use sign language and why it's really important to them.

Lote Shanley said his little sister has Down syndrome.

"We have to do sign language in our house with her," he said.

Micah Robinson's uncle had a brain injury when he was five years old and can't hear at all - Micah said they use sign language to talk to him, and he lip reads.

Boyd said it's really important that people know the basics of the language.

"You see it on the TV next to Ashley Bloomfield, and we should see more of it."

She added that the primary school is trying to normalise having someone sign in assembly with official communicator and teacher aide Kate Shephard on hand.

New Zealand has three official languages - English, Māori and Sign Language.