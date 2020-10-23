Watch: 'Get out of my mall' - Christchurch security guard tackles alleged trespasser

A Christchurch mall security guard has been stood down after a video emerged of him tackling alleged trespassers.

In the video posted to Facebook, the South City mall security guard asks

the woman to leave the mall and when she does not, he grabs her and pushes her to the ground.

Beforehand, the woman could be seen screaming at the guard, who

tells her to "get out of my mall".

South City management said the

woman was previously trespassed from the shopping centre

and another person trespassed from the centre made the video.

A police spokesperson said two people were taken into custody following the incident. Photo / Facebook

"We have launched an internal investigation and the matter has been referred to police," a spokesperson said.

"We have asked our security contractor to stand down the employee involved while the incident is fully investigated."

"Two 21-year-old women are due to appear in Christchurch District Court on October 26 charged with wilful trespass. Other charges are likely."

The security guard has not been

reported to police.