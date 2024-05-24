There's just over 1000 current hairdresser apprentices - 100 less than last year. Video / Corey Fleming

The New Zealand hairdressing industry faces a “concerning” skills gap as apprentices struggle to find salons willing to take them on.

Just over 1000 hairdresser apprentices are now working with the New Zealand Hair and Beauty Industry Training Organisation (HITO), about 100 fewer than the same time last year and in 2022.

Because of the unregulated nature of New Zealand’s hairdressing industry, apprenticeship qualifications aren’t a requirement to enter the workforce. And as fewer salon owners open their doors to students, more are being forced to enter the industry without proper training.

“It is a worry,” Stay in Style owner Sunette Hughes told Focus. “If we don’t take these guys on, help them guide them, be patient with them and not just shove them on the floor when we think they are ready to help clients, they are learning, they are making mistakes, and that’s what we’re here for.”

Stay in Style apprentice Georgia Luxford (left) and salon owner Sunette Hughes. Photo / Coey Fleming

Georgia Luxford, 18, is almost done with her apprenticeship at Stay in Style, an experience she says has been invaluable.

“After I finished my two years of Level 3 and 4 at Sevilles, I still didn’t feel quite confident within myself to go straight on the floor and start working on clients,” Luxford said. “My work here has been more real-life scenarios.

“There’s theory we do together, there’s on-person, real-life stuff we do together. What you learn in the academy is what to do on the basic human, but every human is different.”

Hair & Barber NZ chief executive Niq James said most people would be surprised to learn there were no set requirements to practise as a hairdresser in New Zealand.

“There is no legal requirement to be qualified, anyone can just open a salon and start cutting hair,” James said. “Only about 60 per cent of the industry are actually qualified or training to become qualified.”

Hairdressing apprenticeships have been operating in New Zealand for nearly 60 years and work as a three-way agreement between the employer, the apprentice and HITO.

The employer agrees to provide necessary training to the standard of the qualification and HITO agrees to provide training plans and support both the apprentice and trainer through the qualification, ensuring that all NZQA qualification requirements are met.

Salons that do take on apprentices have to provide at least 20 hours of paid work a week, which a Government subsidy has helped support.

Established in 2020, the Apprenticeship Boost initiative initially provided salons $1000 a month towards wages for first-year apprentices — but the subsidy rate has since halved to only $500 for both first and second-year apprentices.

Stay in Style salon owner Sunette Hughes says having an apprentice takes a lot of time and commitment. Photo / Corey Fleming

“There is a lot that goes into taking on an apprentice from a salon owner’s perspective,” Hughes said. “It takes a lot of time, it takes commitment. In terms of money, that is definitely something I can think that some salon owners might be holding back with, especially in times like these.”

A 2022 HITO report suggested 1000 new apprentices a year would be a recommended industry target.

It said the pipeline of new talent “must continue to be refreshed” and it was in everyone’s interest to “invest in skills, so the industry can not only survive, but thrive”.

But even those willing to teach need more support.

“I am so excited and can’t wait to take more students on in regards to their apprenticeships and getting those on the run,” Hughes said. “But where to next? Where do I get the support from?

“I’m willing, I’m here, I love teaching and guiding, but who’s going to help me?”