FIFA FEVER

The world’s best women’s football team, the United States, have arrived here in Auckland ahead of the Fifa World Cup.

The teams were greeted this morning by football fans as well as the Fifa mascot Tazuni at Auckland’s International Airport.

The two-time defending champions have headed straight to their Auckland city-based hotel before hitting the field for a light training later today.

The World Cup kicks off next week.

GROCERY COMMISSIONER

The Commerce Commission has appointed a new Grocery Commissioner to referee New Zealand’s supermarkets.

Former Sanitarium New Zealand and Mojo Coffee boss Pierre van Heerden will take up the role this Thursday.

Commission chair John Small says van Heerden brings more than 25 years of experience on the supply side of the grocery sector.

The appointment is part of reforms brought in by the passing of the Grocery Industry Competition Bill late last month.

It aims to improve fairness and efficiency in the industry - which is largely dominated by Foodstuffs and Woolworths.

WHAKAARI/WHITE ISLAND TRIAL

Witnesses and experts are set to be heard in court today at the trial over the Whakaari/White Island disaster.

Three companies and three individuals are to defend WorkSafe charges about health and safety obligations leading up to the eruption.

Proceedings officially kicked off yesterday with a mihi whakatau - a traditional Maori welcome ceremony - but, today testimony will begin to be heard.

BUS DISRUPTIONS

More disruption is on the cards today for morning commuters in Auckland, as the bus driver strike enters a second day.

Almost 50 routes across the city will be affected and Auckland Transport is advising people to check the AT journey planner app.

Yesterday talks between unions and NZ Bus failed to produce any results.







