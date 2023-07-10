The world’s top women's football team touches down, a new commerce commissioner’s appointed in a bid to improve supermarket competition and bus driver strikes enter a second day in the latest headlines. Video / NZ Herald

The world’s best women’s football team have touched down on New Zealand soil for the Fifa Women’s World Cup that kicks off next week.

The United States arrived in Tāmaki Makaurau on Tuesday morning as they look to retain their World No 1 status.

The two-time defending champions were welcomed by fans, media, and Tazuni – the Fifa mascot.

The star-studded team will head to their Auckland CBD hotel before some light activities later this afternoon.

The likes of Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan and Trinity Rodman ignited fans as they walked through the international arrivals gate.

On Wednesday, the team have an invitation-only open training at their base at Bay City Park, before they start final preparations to earn a third straight World Cup trophy, and fifth title overall.

Let’s go to Auckland ✈️ pic.twitter.com/1YTafw90LT — U.S. Women's National Soccer Team (@USWNT) July 10, 2023

It’s the second time this year the world number one side has travelled to New Zealand after playing two friendly matches against the Football Ferns, beating them 4-0 and 5-0.

On arrival today, head coach Vlatko Andonovski said they are feeling at home in New Zealand.

“Our preparations for the World Cup started a long time ago.

“We were here in January and had a great experience so it almost feels like home.”

Andonovski repeated what he said early this year - that he wants to become New Zealand’s second favourite team.

The US side is one of the few sports teams more dominant than the All Blacks, having won 78 per cent of their matches on their way to winning four World Cups in 1991, 1999, 2015 and 2019.

The World Cup kicks off on July 20 at Eden Park, where New Zealand will take on Norway. The US will play their opening match against Vietnam two days later at Eden Park.