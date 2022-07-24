Watch: Drivers come to grief on icy roads, more bad weather on the way

A van lies at the side of State Highway 1, between Waitati and Waikouaiti, after sliding on ice at the weekend. Photo / George Richardson

A van lies at the side of State Highway 1, between Waitati and Waikouaiti, after sliding on ice at the weekend. Photo / George Richardson

Treacherous icy roads led to multiple vehicle crashes in and around Dunedin on Sunday.

A police spokeswoman said a van crashed off the road and into a ditch about 5.30am on the Waikouaiti-Waitati road, but no one was injured.

She said the crash was near the same location as a two-car crash just north of Dunedin, about 6.40pm on Saturday, in which two people received moderate to minor injuries.

Traffic was backed up and diversions were in place for a short time while contractors helped clear the road.

Yesterday's van crash did not block the road.

The spokeswoman urged drivers to exercise caution in the icy weather and drive to the conditions.

Police were in the area yesterday morning, stopping vehicles at the Kilmog and providing prevention advice on driving to the icy conditions.

Ice also caused two crashes in Malvern St in Leith Valley about 9.40am.

One vehicle crashed through a fence and another crashed into a parked vehicle. No one was injured.

At 10.40am yesterday, the driver of a hatchback also had a lucky escape after plunging nearly 15m down a steep bank in Māori Rd, near Jubilee Park, where the road conditions were extremely treacherous with black ice from kerb to kerb.

Two vehicles lie at the side of State Highway 1, between Waitati and Waikouaiti, after sliding on ice.

A motorcyclist also managed to walk away after falling from his motorcycle nearby in Belleknowes, about 9am.

No crashes were reported in the rest of Otago, she said.

"They're obviously all staying inside."

Earlier on Saturday, emergency services attended two collisions in North Dunedin.

The spokeswoman said two vehicles collided in North Rd about 10.45am, where a person received a leg injury.

The second collision happened at the intersection of Cumberland and Great King Sts North, about 12.30pm.

No injuries were reported, she said.

A MetService spokesman said the weather would be slightly warmer and wet most days this week, so frost and icy roads were not expected to be an issue.

However, for North Otago and Dunedin, rainfall volumes were expected to reach warning criteria tomorrow and Wednesday.

Any rain would likely fall as snow above about 900m, which might affect some alpine passes, he said.