Watch: Dramatic CCTV footage captures car crash in Adelaide Road, Wellington

Terrifying footage has captured the moment a car flipped end-over-end after smashing into a stationary car in Wellington last night.

Two people were injured, one seriously, in the crash on Adelaide Rd in Newtown.

Police were called about 9.45pm, and two people were taken to hospital - one in a moderate condition and the other in a serious condition, a police spokeswoman said.

The footage, captured by a nearby business' CCTV, showed a vehicle crashing almost head-on into the stationary vehicle, before pirouetting mid-air and landing on its roof.

Emergency services at the scene of the crash. Photo / Supplied

Comments on social media, where the video was shared, indicated the stationary vehicle was an Uber vehicle and a passenger was inside, but this has not been confirmed.