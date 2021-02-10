Watch: Dirt bike riders zoom through fields as children play in Auckland

Not even children playing on a field could deter the now infamous dirt bike riders seen hooning around Auckland's suburbs over the weekend.

Their unruly behaviour has been slammed by police, politicians and members of the public alike; after many were seen carrying out dangerous acts through the city's streets and motorways.

Now video has emerged of riders interrupting a children's sports training session - with dozens of dirt bikes captured zooming through fields at Ngāti Otara Park, in South Auckland.

The footage shows dozens of motorcyclists weaving through trees and parked cars as parents and children move out of the way.

A woman can be heard yelling out to them: "What the hell, man? Look - the damn kids!"

Later, a man is heard calling out in disbelief: "Come on!"

Motorcyclists ride through fields at Ngāti Otara Park, in South Auckland, on Saturday. Image / Supplied

A parent, who asked not to be named, said they were gobsmacked when they saw what they first thought were a few riders entering the fields.

"Everyone just stopped to look because there was just so many of them. They just cut through the field.

'We grabbed the kids and got them off the field'

"They literally went to the middle and met there, then came where the kids were training.

"We grabbed the kids and got them off the field."

The incident happened about 12.30pm on Saturday, Waitangi Day, where about 50 children - ranging from primary school-aged to secondary school students - were at the grounds.

The parent said they called police and two officers arrived shortly afterwards.

"But they couldn't do anything. Just like us, they could only watch on because we were totally outnumbered.

"It was scary because the kids were all there and there was so many of (the riders). We were outnumbered if something were to happen."

A rider pulls off a wheelie on an Auckland motorway during an illegal mass dirt bike ride. Image / Supplied

Police continue to appeal to anyone who may have information about the identities of any of the riders involved in the mass organised ride through parts of Auckland on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

At least one man has been arrested and charged in relation to alleged dangerous driving behaviour.

A 23-year-old man was due to appear in the Manukau District Court on Friday charged in relation with being party to operation of a vehicle in race/exhibition of speed/acceleration.

Police said yesterday that they were following "strong leads" and that further prosecutions were likely.

While they were making positive progress it was expected to take "quite some time" due to the sheer number of riders.

Tāmaki Makaurau road policing manager, Inspector Scott Webb, said they continued to review CCTV footage and doing other work to try and identify more of the riders involved.

"Police want to reassure the community that we do not tolerate dangerous or reckless driving behaviour that puts the safety or road users at risk."

Can you help? Anyone with information is urged to call police on 105.