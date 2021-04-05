Watch: Crowds farewell slain gang leader in Napier

Hundreds pay tribute to Outlaws MC national leader Peter Lui in a procession at the Napier War Memorial Centre on Tuesday.

A convoy rode across the western fringes of Napier as hundreds of bikies, family, workmates and friends took slain Outlaws Motorcycle Club leader Peter Lui to his final resting place on Monday.

The procession started from the Napier War Memorial Centre on Marine Parade, where the funeral started just after 1pm.

With motorbikes lined up on the forecourt outside and small numbers gathered watching from across the road there was little display of gang and motorcycle club patches, appearing to respect a ban on patches being worn in city-operated premises.

The banning of gang patches in central and local government premises is covered by the Prohibition of Gang Insignia in Government Premises Act 2013.

The service lasted about an hour but with hundreds gathering around the hearse, it was more than an hour later before the procession began, lead by the bikes and heading north past the Port of Napier.

Peter Lui, pictured with his wife Kelly Cook, was farewelled at Napier's War Memorial Centre. Photo / Supplied

Among them were retired police officers, at least one city councillor, senior school teachers, businessmen and those with whom electrician Lui had worked in the trades.

But there was little obvious police presence. This was despite some concerns police had expressed, with still no arrests in relation the death which occurred after the Outlaws veteran was stabbed multiple times by two assailants as he was forced to a stop outside the club headquarters in Mersey St, Pandora, on March 29.

He had been lying at the near-new clubhouse throughout Easter, as dozens of members of clubs and gangs arrived from around the country.

Earlier on Tuesday police had asked public to be aware of the procession and "pull over" to allow the mourners past.

Police said they had resources to deal with many bikes and vehicles and mourners and any issues that might arise. The police operation appeared to include covert observation of proceedings.

Fellow bikers, friends and family bid farewell to slain Outlaws member Peter Lui in Napier on Tuesday. Photo / Doug Laing

"We advise if members of the public on the roads if they see the funeral procession to pull over – the same as we would ask for any funeral procession," a staff member said.

Napier City Council said no complaints had been received about the use of the Napier War Memorial Centre for the funeral, but council works with the police on matters of enforcement.

"NCC have been working closely with police and the funeral directors and are taking all practical steps to manage this funeral," a council spokeswoman said.

A similar funeral was held at the Napier Sailing Club in July 2019 after the death from cancer of Robert Findlay, another long time member of the Napier Outlaws MC.

Lui, a switchboard maker at Falcon Electrical, was on his lunch break when the attack took place.

His wife Kelly Cook told Hawke's Bay Today she believes the attack was "opportunistic" as only she and Lui knew he was riding his bike to work due to a dead car battery.

Lui, who was also known as China, had been involved with the Outlaws Motorcycle Club for more than 40 years and held the title of the club's national president.

Senior Sergeant Sally Patrick said a large team of police continue to work on the investigation and worked throughout the Easter break.

Patrick said the police were still seeking witnesses to the assault. They would like to hear from anyone who saw a maroon Holden Commodore in the days prior to the incident, which was located by officers in Seddon Cres, Marewa, early on Tuesday.

Any truck drivers with dashboard cameras in Napier, specifically Pandora and Onekawa, between 12.30pm and 2pm on March 29 are also encouraged to contact police.

Anyone with information regarding the Pandora homicide is encouraged to call 0800555111 or 105 and quote file number 210329/1374. This can be submitted anonymously.