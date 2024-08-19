A black vehicle comes out of the driveway, nudging the red car onto the road and begins a pursuit after it.

A white, third vehicle, then appears to race into the driveway with one of its doors swinging open and hit a man who rolls on the ground.

Counties Manukau Central police senior sergeant Roelof Burger said no one was treated for injuries.

“A report was made just after 6.30pm, where two vehicles approached an address and had thrown bottles toward the house.

“An altercation occurred between occupants of the address, and those in the vehicles.”

The vehicles were driven from the scene and no one required medical treatment as a result of the incident.

“Police spoke with witnesses present, however there were no further lines of inquiry into the matter.

“Any new information received will be reviewed for any appropriate action to be taken.”

Manurewa-Papakura Ward Councillor Daniel Newman said he was “absolutely amazed” there appear to be no further lines of inquiry “into what was a dangerous incident involving multiple pedestrians who appeared to be at risk of being hit by a vehicle travelling at speed”.

“Cars, like fists, are not weapons and I believe this is an incredibly serious and disorderly incident,” he told the Herald.

“This is not normal, natural human behaviour. My hope is that the police can use the footage and any other information gathered to make a series of arrests, certainly the community would appreciate it.”

If anyone has information regarding those involved, they can contact police on 105 quoting the file number 240810/4166.

Information can be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Jaime Lyth is a multimedia journalist for the New Zealand Herald, focusing on crime and breaking news. She began working under the NZ Herald masthead in 2021, as a reporter for the Northern Advocate in Whangārei.